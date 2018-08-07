Maybe it’s because of the decades I spent restoring old and antique furniture, so I realize how difficult it can often be to match new parts to old. Or maybe it’s because of the scorn I feel for the appraisers on the Antiques Roadshow and their destructive message that people shouldn’t refinish because it destroys value – the result being that the furniture deteriorates and ceases to exist. Whatever the reason, I love stories of craftsmen being so good that they trick the appraisers. The current issue of Vanity Fair has a great one from France.

The story is online here.

Just a warning: the article is quite long.

If for some reason the story doesn’t come up when you click on the link, try searching for these words: Vanity fair sneaky furniture expert.

– Bob Flexner