DIY Workbench Plans – Box Beam Bench

This workbench design is a simple and inexpensive DIY project that anyone can complete in their garage workshop. We are making the workbench plans available for download, check the link at the bottom of the post!

The top of this DIY Workbench is made from three layers of MDF. Some might not like the idea of MDF for a workbench surface, but there are a lot of reasons it makes sense. First, it’s really inexpensive. Second, it will stay flat as long as it’s supported well, that’s why there are so many cleats under the top of this bench. Third, once it’s given a good top coat, it’ll resist anything you throw at it.

The base is incredibly rigid because of the box construction. Once the wood frame is complete, a skin of 1/4″ plywood prevents any kind of racking when you’re hand planing. This is a feat that requires substantial joinery on a traditional bench. Here’ it’s accomplished on the cheap.

Because the base is essentially hollow, you can add a set of drawers if you’d like. The feet are expandable so that you can add a set of riser feet for different tasks. The top has clearance around the front to leave plenty of room for clamps.

Check out Tom Casper’s overview in this video!

Download the FREE DIY WORKBENCH PLANS! http://bit.ly/BoxBeamBench