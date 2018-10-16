On Woodworking Magazines
I’m leaving the world of woodworking magazines after 22 years as an editor, writer and builder. But I don’t think I’m a rat fleeing a sinking ship. I still think printed magazines have a place in our digital age. But to survive, a magazine requires an editor with a set of brass ones.
First, let me say that almost everything I’ve read about woodworking magazines on forums and in comments does not resemble my experience in media. Most of the commenters have never worked in the field, but they have a cousin who worked for a weekly newspaper in Monkey’s Eyebrow, Ky. So ergo – media genius.
The following might be crap as well. But it is crap that has accumulated in my head since I was tracked into the journalism program at age 13 at Chaffin Junior High. And I’m still in that track at age 50. Here we go.
The Reader is Usually Wrong
Editors have two broad choices about how to run a magazine. She can be a lamp or a mirror. The mirror approach is the easiest. You survey people about what they want to read, and then you tailor your editorial content to satisfy that need.
There are two problems with that approach. First, few editors really know anything about designing and executing a survey that is free from biases, that uses proper controls and that offers statistically significant results. Even if they wanted to do these surveys, they wouldn’t because they are incredibly expensive. Good data costs money.
And so most of the magazine survey results that I’ve seen – in the woodworking industry and out – create editorial that is akin to mushy peas or Zwieback toast. Yes, it might seem edible, but it will kill you in the long run.
The second problem with “giving the people what they want” is the people themselves. Imagine you are a kindergarten teacher and you ask the students: What should we learn this year? And then you created a lesson plan based on recess, cartoons and pulling Janet’s hair.
That’s why I prefer the riskier approach of trying to be the lamp.
Simply put, chase after what is deeply interesting to you. Find stories, writers and approaches that stand in stark contrast to what you believe. Approach writers who criticize your magazine and find out what they would publish. Don’t publish anything with the word “ultimate” in it. Search out difficult people who might not even be literate (we had a couple) and ghostwrite for them. Avoid writers who make most of their income from writing. Their copy might be easy to edit, but it will likely be boring.
Be in trouble – both with your staff and your superiors – because of your editorial decisions. I had two staff members who I thought were going to take a swing at me (and this is because of my editorial decisions). If your magazine is good, it will make money, and the people above and below you will (likely) respect your approach.
Advertising
Decide if you work for the readers or the advertisers. It’s easier to make a few dozen advertisers happy than 200,000 readers. The problem with the advertising approach is that it can quickly go sour on you. If a few fickle advertisers get grumpy, your magazine will suffer or (if a lot get grumpy) even go under. If a few readers get grumpy, you’ll be fine.
Don’t Take Free Stuff
It’s easy to take free tools, hardware or supplies. Resist that path because it leads to making infomercials. If you need a tool (for a review, for example) and your budget can’t afford to buy it, borrow it and send it back. Be honest with your readers about this. If you take a free tool, be a big girl or boy and at least admit it in print.
Why Am I Telling You This?
The woodworking internet doesn’t do the difficult stuff (in general). It’s driven by personal celebrity, quick-and-easy SEO-driven stuff and iconoclastic approaches to making things in garages. I love the internet and wish it well. But great content requires money, time and hard effort. It’s then expensive to take that great content, print it on paper and mail it out across the world. And it’s impossible to please 200,000 people and convince them to send you money.
But I think if you find editors who will take the hard road every time, there’s a chance that magazines will still be lining the finest birdcages in 2124.
— Christopher Schwarz
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Some of this reads as burnout — which is, all by itself, sufficient reason to change what you’re doing. Been there…
Some of it is inherent in the periodicals biz. Most people want magazines to be simultaneously excellent (for many competing definitions of that) and inexpensive. Tough balance even with advertisers carrying most of the load. And there’s a lot of competition in this space, at all points on both axes.
Readers have opinions. Even in the days of paper mail, the “fan feuds” in some letter columns were infamous. Email lowers the cost and effort needed to send a reaction, but Sturgeon’s Law still applies here too: “90% of anything is crud.” Unfortunately when the pile is larger, the stink tends to make digging for the exceptions significantly less pleasant. And that’s without the trolls, who make any unmoderated online interaction something of a disaster area these days. (Moderators, and editor’s, are underappreciated; they take the worst of the flack so the readers don’t have to.)
It can be hard to remember that some folks are honestly confused and capable of learning even if they initially protest, and that they and the 10% are your real audience.
“I’m leaving the world of woodworking magazines after 22 years as an editor, writer and builder.”
So what does this mean for those of us who are not angry and enjoy your “blog, rants, tirades, etc.”?
You are not longer working for Popular Woodworking Magazine? or you are shutting down your blog,… or what?
Maybe it’s none of our business since most of us just lurk and read your thoughts and put them in the bottom of our virtual bird cage.
I for one have enjoyed most of what you have written, some lathe articles withstanding, they are well thought out and written with a pleasing style.
So, It’s quite obvious you are angry, but for those of us who enjoy your comments and thoughts, what does this all mean? Please use short words….;-)
He’ll still be blogging at lostartpress.com
This is a frank and candid outlook on the state of magazine publishing today. Many salient points made here and I agree with most of what you have to say. Until recently, I too espoused the demise of print magazines. So for a contrarian move, I decided to buck the downward trend and launch a new woodworking magazine. The premise and model of the mag addresses several of the points you make. There is actually hardly or next to no advertising, so no direct or indirect promotion of tools. Minimal advertising would only be curated in any case, with the reader in mind. Purely woodworking content in both issues to date. The operation is as slim as you can get with a super low editorial headcount, this is key to sustainability I am convinced. The goal is delivery of content with a clean, fresh outlook, and minimal advertising… translating to more meat in the issues. Wish us luck 🙂 Norman @ WOODSKILLS Magazine
Over my several decades of reading woodworking magazines, there are articles I associate with a particular author. It might be that favorite lowboy I built from author X, or those boxes I made from author Y.
When I think of your articles, Chris, I remember the one above, Woodworking on Death Row. It was the most interesting and unique woodworking article I’ve ever read. I didnt recognize it way gack then, but it also demonstrates your perspective, approach, inquisitiveness, and even politics (or lack thereof) in your various writings.
Keep doing different and unique things.
It’s time to leave the industry when you exhibit such disdain for your audience.
Disdain? Really? I read no disdain for anyone, at all.