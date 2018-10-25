If you post content on the internet or consume a lot of it, you will encounter wankers of the first order. You already know this. But how should you respond to their insults?

You shouldn’t.

I take it in the shorts almost every day on forums, Twitter, blogs, Facebook, you name it. And the only time I respond to the wanker is when I screw up and forget a mantra I developed several years ago. Whenever I encounter jerkery, I ask myself:

“Try to remember the insulting comment before this one.”

Truth is, if I didn’t respond to the second-to-last insult then it’s almost impossible for me to remember it. It just fades away in my memory. This mini revelation – that I will forget the insult if I don’t respond to it – keeps me away from the “reply” button almost every time.

If you’ve seen the movie “Memento” then you know where I got this trick to remember to forget.

When, however, I do respond to a mean comment, the exchange gets burned into my brain. I can still remember a few heated exchanges from 10 years ago – blow for blow. That’s not healthy.

This entry, by the way is my last rant on this blog. I had about five more rants lined up, but I decided that I’d rather spend the time building something.

Next up: The 2018 Anarchist’s Gift Guide.

— Christopher Schwarz