This morning I learned that one of our book authors, Django Kroner (“The Perfect Treehouse”), and his treehouse building team The Canopy Crew have been picked up for a TV show pilot on Animal Planet. I’m incredibly excited for Django – he’s a great guy and his treehouse builds are seriously amazing. I had a blast working with him on his book, which is a fantastic guide for thoughtfully planning your treehouse build.
To celebrate this exciting news, I’m giving away a copy of “The Perfect Treehouse” for this week’s book giveaway. Simply post a comment and I’ll choose one winner at random – winner will be chosen Wednesday September, 6.
Make sure to check out the pilot for “The Canopy Kings” which airs on Animal Planet September 22nd at 10 p.m. EST!
– Scott Francis
Interesting.
Awesome. Please sign me up!
Sign me up, please! Whether I build one or not, this looks like a fun book!
I’m going to retire in a tree house some day. Count me in. Might help me to convince my better half.
My daughter would absolutely love this. She is constantly designing her own tree houses for me to build. (Usually for the trees that are on both sides to the very front of our driveway.)