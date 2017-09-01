This morning I learned that one of our book authors, Django Kroner (“The Perfect Treehouse”), and his treehouse building team The Canopy Crew have been picked up for a TV show pilot on Animal Planet. I’m incredibly excited for Django – he’s a great guy and his treehouse builds are seriously amazing. I had a blast working with him on his book, which is a fantastic guide for thoughtfully planning your treehouse build.

To celebrate this exciting news, I’m giving away a copy of “The Perfect Treehouse” for this week’s book giveaway. Simply post a comment and I’ll choose one winner at random – winner will be chosen Wednesday September, 6.

Make sure to check out the pilot for “The Canopy Kings” which airs on Animal Planet September 22nd at 10 p.m. EST!

– Scott Francis