Book Giveaway: Treehouse Building

By: |

perfect treehouseThis morning I learned that one of our book authors, Django Kroner (“The Perfect Treehouse”), and his treehouse building team The Canopy Crew have been picked up for a TV show pilot on Animal Planet. I’m incredibly excited for Django – he’s a great guy and his treehouse builds are seriously amazing. I had a blast working with him on his book, which is a fantastic guide for thoughtfully planning your treehouse build.

To celebrate this exciting news, I’m giving away a copy of “The Perfect Treehouse” for this week’s book giveaway. Simply post a comment and I’ll choose one winner at random – winner will be chosen Wednesday September, 6.

Make sure to check out the pilot for “The Canopy Kings” which airs on Animal Planet September 22nd at 10 p.m. EST!

– Scott Francis

5 thoughts on “Book Giveaway: Treehouse Building

  5. jrhowell

    My daughter would absolutely love this. She is constantly designing her own tree houses for me to build. (Usually for the trees that are on both sides to the very front of our driveway.)

COMMENT