Tool: BO5041 Random-orbit Sander

Manufacturer: Makita

MSRP: $89.00

If you’re tired of sanding for extended periods with your palm stretched across the top of a random-orbit sander, and your fingers held spider-like to manipulate the switch, take a look at Makita’s BO5041 tool.

This 5″ random-orbit sander can be held with a top-mount grip, but the BO5041 also has a handle that gives you a chance to change your grip as you sand; that eases muscle tension and fatigue. And both grip areas have a rubberized cover to aid in comfort.

A large two-finger on/off switch, which can be locked in the “on” position, is located on the underside of the handle, so it’s easy to operate. And with your fingers wrapped around the handle, your thumb will easily adjust the speed – 4,000 to 12,000 orbits per minute (opm) – making it possible to fine-tune your sanding. The 1⁄8” orbit diameter makes this sander aggressive, so the option of a lower speed is beneficial for finish sanding – and 4,000 opm is slower than many other sanders.

The BO5041 has a powerful 3.0-amp motor, an increase from earlier models. Another improvement is the adjustable handle, included with the sander. The extra handle gives you a two-hand grip to increase your control. The handle ring has an adjustable hinge-pin so it can be freely positioned approximately 300° around the housing. And if the job requires, the handle can be removed.

The BO5041 uses 5″ (eight hole) hook-and-loop sanding discs and is equipped with a removable dust collection system. Or you can chuck the bag and hook directly to your vacuum via a 21⁄8” connection.

— GH