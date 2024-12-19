You asked we answered: What type of shirt should you be wearing in the workshop?

While it might be a bit of a stretch to say a shirt is an absolute necessity in the shop, would you really want to woodwork without one? Realistically, your base layer makes a big difference in your overall comfort in the shop, and higher-end work shirts provide real protection from injuries.

Welcome to the new Popular Woodworking Gear Guides, where we share with you the woodworking tools and gear we’re using in our shops. These articles are not sponsored content, but may include free samples provided from the manufacturer for testing and photography purposes.

Editor’s note: This guide had been in the works for several months before the release of Milwaukee’s line of workwear designed for women. We’ll be including those products in future rounds of testing.

What should I look for in a work shirt?

The shirt should match the task. Putzing around the shop? Throw on a t-shirt. Milling a log? You’re going to want something more heavy-duty. Wood shavings can irritate the skin, so a long-sleeved shirt is nice if you’re going to be kicking up a bunch of sawdust.

Editor’s pick for t-shirts

Sure, you could just grab any random shirt from your dresser, maybe that one from college with the ketchup stain. Or you could wear the only t-shirt guaranteed* to improve your woodworking skills. *this is not guaranteed

Alternate pick: Woodsmith Rules T-Shirt

Editor’s pick for long-sleeve shirts

Now we’re entering the realm of lightweight workwear. This shirt was comfortable and soft, and fit especially well.

Alternate pick: L.L. Bean Men’s Carefree Unshrinkable Tee with Pocket

Editor’s pick for flannel

Duluth Trading Co. isn’t messing around when it comes to the quality of their flannel shirts. I’ve been wearing the same one for 15 years now and it just won’t quit. The untucked fit is nice if you’re going for a casual look.

Alternate picks: Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Flannel • TruWerk Tech Flannel

Editor’s pick for work shirt

There’s a reason that Dickies is associated with the quintessential work shirt — they’re affordable, durable, and come in 14 different colors.

Alternate picks: Red Kap Long Sleeve Industrial Work Shirt • Carhartt Rugged Professional Long-Sleeve Shirt

Upgraded Pick for Work Shirt

Full disclosure — I did not pay full price for my Summit Breeze shirt. A friend picked it up at a yard sale for $20 or so as a gift for me. But if you’re looking for an upgrade option that is both more comfortable and provides more protection, this is the shirt for you. The fabric is high quality and comfortable, and there’s venting in the back for cooling. Also it’s flame-resistant, which is nice if you’re doing tasks like welding.

Alternate pick: Stihl Pro Mark Summer Shirt