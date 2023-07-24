Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue is one of the most popular choices for woodworking pros and hobbyists alike. Is Titebond III a good choice for you in your shop though? Read on for the top reasons Titebond III deserves a spot on your shelf.

Strong Bond: Titebond III is a polyvinyl acetate (PVA) glue that creates a strong and durable bond for your woodworking projects. PVA glues are popular with woodworkers because they yield consistent results time after time, even in less-than-ideal conditions. Titebond III takes that strength and consistency and adds a few more tricks too. Waterproof: Unlike standard wood glues, Titebond III is specifically designed to resist water, making it a great choice for outdoor projects. While it’s not designed for constant submersion, it holds up great to exposure to moisture and water over time. Versatility: Titebond III can be used for a wide range of woodworking applications, including joinery, edge gluing, laminating, and more. Longer Open Time: Titebond III has a longer open time compared to most other woodworking glues. This means you have more time to adjust and position your workpieces before the glue sets, which is helpful if you’re working by yourself on a complex glue-up. FDA Approved for Indirect Food Contact: Not only is it Titebond III waterproof, it’s also FDA-approved for indirect food contact, which means it can be safely used in projects involving kitchen utensils or cutting boards. Easy Cleanup: Spill some glue or get a bit too much squeeze out? No worries. Titebond III is water-soluble when wet, which means it can be easily cleaned up with water before it dries.

There you have it, all the reasons Titebond III is a great choice for your next project. Did we miss your favorite use for Titebond III? Let us know on social: Facebook • Instagram • Threads • Twitter. And learn more about Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue on the Titebond website!