Some simple adaptations turn this 19th-century bench into a modern mudroom necessity. There is an old Shaker hymn called “Simple Gifts” that begins with this line: “Tis the gift to be simple.”

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.