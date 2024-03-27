Get inspired to give bird carving a try by learning about the sculptural process.

Get inspired to give bird carving a try by learning about the sculptural process. Project #2404 • Skill Level: Advanced • Time: 3-6 mos. • Cost: $250 I love to be outside no matter the weather conditions.

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.