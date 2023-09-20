How To Repair Water-Damaged Wood2023-09-202023-09-19https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/1_milky-white-water-marks-cc.jpg200px200px
We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
Watermark. Probably the most common damage from contact with water is a color change in the finish, often caused by sweaty glasses, but also by water just not being wiped dry quickly enough.
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.