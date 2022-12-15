Improve your results by understanding wood characteristics.
Each species of wood has unique finishing characteristics, both positive and negative.
Each species of wood has unique finishing characteristics, both positive and negative.
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.