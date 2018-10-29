Tool: 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Compact Router Kit

Manufacturer: Makita

Price: $350

Trim routers are quickly becoming a standard item in cordless lineups. It’s hard to beat the convenience and portability. The Makita brings a lot of great features to the table with the 18V LXT, including both a fixed and plunge base (as well as a battery, charger, fence and hard case). The first thing that stood out to me was the dust collection. There’s a clear insert that completely encloses the bit and directs dust to the collection point. Second, the rack and pinion depth adjustment on the fixed base is a welcome feature. You can dial in your depth with a knob before locking it in with the lever lock.

Finally, the battery life has been remarkable. Paired with the brushless motor, Makita claims routing 380′ on the included 5.0AH battery. I’d expect it to last through any single project in the shop.

— David Lyell