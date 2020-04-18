Learn the techniques to carve this traditional flowing drapery design.

Backpacking across Europe as a college student, I experienced the awe-inspiring splendor of magnificent cathedrals and castles. I took every opportunity I could to visit these buildings, and I was afraid to blink for fear of missing some intricate and important detail; I just could not get enough. Without realizing it, this was the start of my passion and love for the art of woodcarving.

The walls in these splendid buildings were often covered in carved oak panels with a flowing drapery design that are referred to as “linenfold panels” or “parchment folds.” This design fascinated me as I studied how the delicately carved ends gave the appearance of cloth that gently twisted and folded over itself. Even without experience in carving, I appreciated the challenge in creating this flowing illusion in wood.

The linenfold panel imitates draped altar cloths and was introduced in panel decoration during the last quarter of the 15th century in the early Gothic period; it’s often seen combined as multiples in larger, paneled walls or in doors. Individual panels sometimes have their edges tapered to fit into grooves in furniture, walls or door frames.

The process of creating the linenfold shape offers many challenges. It is an excellent project that teaches how to give the illusion of perspective in shallow relief.

Work in Large Scale

One suggestion as you learn to carve this design is to make a small section of the design on a larger scale. Carving the S-curve section helps you figure out some of the common problems that come up. It can be a real brain tease, but once you figure out how to achieve the illusion of flowing and twisting cloth, linenfold is a wonderful and satisfying accomplishment.

Prepare the Panel

While the delicate carved details on the ends of the linenfold design demand precise carving abilities, lowering the background and preparing the curved profile of the panel requires an equal amount of skill using handplanes. Professional furniture maker Dan Hamilton, of Beaufort, S.C., demonstrates the techniques he used to prepare the wood for me on this project. This panel is made of walnut.

Tips for Carving

Much of the carving on the edge of the linenfold design is an optical illusion. Viewing the panel from straight on should give the illusion of depth in a minimal thickness of wood. The most critical line in this design is the flowing edge of the cloth. When carving this, there are a few rules to keep in mind:

■ Do not let any part of this line become straight; keep the edge flowing gently in a continuous curve.

■ Do not let any break or separation appear along this curved line.

■ Make sure that when you carve down the background sections, there is no visible step or transition where it joins the background that was lowered with the handplanes.

■ The S shapes on the fold should not have any sharp corners, but should flow gently.

■ One option, not mentioned in the step-by-step instructions, is to make the vertical stop-cuts at a slight undercut angle; the edge will create a dramatic shadow line. Be careful not to make these undercuts at too much of an angle or the edges will become too fragile.

A Carved Room

The carved entryway in the library of Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Mich., (above) is a stunning example of linenfold carving.

The linenfold design I chose to carve for this project is based on the wall panel details (below) of this historic house. It can be seen in the room known as “Alfred’s Study.”

Tools You Need

German-, Swiss- and Austrian-made tools are generally quality examples. Long-handled gouges are safer and easier to control than palm gouges. The “No.” in the list below refers to “sweep” – as the number increases, so does the blade curvature:

■ Moving fillister plane

■ Rabbet plane

■ Plow plane or saw

■ Various hollow and round

Planes

■ Mallet

■ 6mm V-chisel (60º angle)

■ 6mm No. 3 gouge

■ 14mm No. 3 gouge

■ 12mm No. 4 gouge

■ 6mm No. 8 gouge

All of the woodcarving gouges that I have used in this instruction are fishtail shaped, because they reach into tight corners more easily.

Other techniques and tools can be used, such as using a table saw to lower the outside edges.

