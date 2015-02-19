I love bandsaws, even though they have a reputation

as troublesome tools. I suppose that’s why

I like them, because I enjoy investigating woodworking

machinery. I’ve tinkered with dozens of

14″ bandsaws, trying to understand how they work

and how they should be set up. Here’s what I’ve

concluded: most bandsaws benefit from a tune-up.I’ll show you six procedures

to improve your saw’s performance. I’ll demonstrate

these steps on a standard cast-iron 14″ saw,

but they apply to just about any type of bandsaw.

Once you complete your inspection of your own

saw and correct any problems (or learn to live with

your saw’s limitations), I’ll show you how to adjust

it for a typical blade.The alignment procedures we’ll perform are a

one-shot deal. You shouldn’t have to re-check your

saw again. The tensioning, tracking, and guideadjustment

procedures must be followed every

time you change blades, however.Before we begin, let’s review the major parts of

the saw and what they do. Align the wheels If you look at the upper wheel on your 14″ bandsaw, you’ll

notice that it has a crown: the center is higher than the

edges. The crown exerts a pulling force, moving the blade

to the top of the wheel. In a well-tuned saw, both wheels and

their crowns are coplanar (in line with each other). This

allows the blade to run as straight as possible. If the wheels

aren’t in alignment, they compete with each other for control

of the blade. This isn’t a problem for narrow blades, but

aligned wheels improve the performance of wide blades,

such as those you’d use for resawing. 1) Unplug your saw. Remove the blade, then unbolt and

lift off the table (Photo 1). 2) Install a 1/2″ wide blade and tension it according to

the saw’s scale. Some authorities skip this step and align

the wheels without a blade. That isn’t correct, because the

saw has to be under tension when the wheels are aligned,

to simulate real running conditions. A wider blade requires

more tension than a narrow blade, and it’s best to align your

wheels under the most tension they’re likely to receive. On

most 14″ saws, the largest blade you’ll use is one that’s 1/2″

wide. Back off the upper and lower guides and thrust bearings

so they’re at least 1/8″ away from the blade. 3) Open both wheel covers and place a long straightedge

across the wheels (Photo 2). If the wheels aren’t parallel,

turn the tracking knob behind the saw to tilt the upper wheel

forward or backward. Once the wheels are parallel, you can

determine whether or not they’re coplanar (Figure 3). 4) If the wheels are not coplanar, determine how far one

wheel must be brought forward. Measure the gap between

the straightedge and the wheel. If the gap is less than 1/32″,

your wheels are sufficiently coplanar and you can skip

ahead to step 6. If the gap is greater than 1/32″, one wheel

should be adjusted. 5) To re-align a wheel, remove it from its axle and add

or subtract bushings (Photo 4). On most saws, you can

only remove one wheel, not both, without using specialized

tools. On Delta saws, the upper wheel comes off easily;

on most other brands, the

lower wheel comes off. The

bolt that secures the wheel

has a left-hand thread. Turn

it clockwise to loosen it. If

your wheel must be moved

in, and there are some bushings

behind it, simply remove one or two, corresponding to the gap you measured above.

Replace the wheel and you’re ready to move on. If your

wheel must be moved out, measure the axle’s diameter and

purchase a few machine bushings at the hardware store.

Standard washers work OK, but are about 1/16″ thick.

Machine bushings are thinner (about 1/32″ thick). Once

you’ve put the wheel back on, replace the saw’s table and

re-install the blade. Track and tension Before moving on to the next step, your blade must be

adjusted to run in the center of the wheels. This is called

tracking, and it’s a procedure you follow each time you

change blades. The correct method is to steadily increase

tension while you track your blade, so you’ll make both the

tracking and tensioning adjustments at the same time. 6) Unplug the saw. To begin, the blade should be under

very little or no tension. Rotate the upper wheel by hand

and slowly increase tension (Photo 5). After a few revolutions,

note where the blade sits on the upper wheel. Adjust

the tracking knob to move the blade in or out (Figure 6) as

you continue to rotate the wheel. Keep rotating the wheel

and adjusting the tracking knob until the blade is under full

tension and tracking in the middle of the wheel. 7) Check the blade’s tracking under power. Close the wheel

covers and plug in the saw. Turn the saw on for a second and

then turn it off again. Open the top door and see if the blade

still tracks in the wheel’s center. If it does not, make a minor

change in the tracking knob’s position, and check again. The tension squabble I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if you’re confused about blade

tension. A lot of misleading information has been published

about it, and I’d like to set the record straight. Some folks claim that the tension gauge on your 14″ saw

is erroneous and that using its indicated settings doesn’t

deliver enough tension. They would have you replace an old

spring with a new one, replace a standard spring with a more

powerful one, or purchase an aftermarket tension gauge to

substitute for the one on the saw. None of this is necessary. First, old springs don’t wear out, and don’t need to be

replaced. Second, most springs provide adequate tension.

The exception would be a spring that is fully compressed at

its highest tension setting. This spring should be replaced

with a more powerful one. Third, the scale on your saw

may not be perfect, but as a rough indicator, it’s adequate

for the purpose. According to my measurements using the

best aftermarket tension gauge available, these scales are

accurate enough. For most work, you’ll get good results with the tension

gauge set at the mark corresponding to the blade’s thickness.

But if the blade isn’t sharp, or the workpiece is especially

thick, increase the tension one mark. In any case, no saw will

perform well unless it’s tuned up first. Square the table It’s easy to understand why your bandsaw table should be set

at 90° to the side of the blade, but did you ever check whether

it was also square to the back of the blade? This is important

for advanced joinery techniques such as cutting tenons or

dovetails. It will also help in the next alignment check, squaring

the guidepost. 8) Raise the guidepost as high as it will go. Remove the

throatplate if it sits proud of the table (it should be exactly even,

or, better yet, a little low in front and high in back). Loosen

the trunnion bolts and tilt the table side to side until it rests solidly

on its 90° stop (the stop is usually a bolt located under the

table’s left side). Tighten the trunnion bolts. 9) Place an accurate square alongside the blade. If the table

isn’t square, adjust the stop. 10) Place the square behind the blade (Photo 7). If the table

isn’t square in this axis, shim the front or back trunnion (Photo

8). You can use any hard material for shims, including a cut-up

soda can. This can be tedious, but it’s not difficult. The screws

that fasten the trunnion to the table may be hard to access. If

so, remove the table from the saw. You will lose the trunnion’s

position when you loosen all of its screws (it must align properly

with the lower trunnion), but the correct position isn’t hard to

regain. After inserting the shims, loosely tighten the screws and

return the table to the saw. Tighten the trunnion bolt, which

will pull the upper trunnion into position, then tighten the

trunnion screws. Adjust the guide post On a well-tuned saw, the guide post runs parallel to the blade.

When you raise or lower the guidepost to accommodate material

of different thickness, the blade guides and thrust bearing are

always in the correct position relative to the blade. If the guide

post doesn’t run parallel to the blade, you’ll have to readjust the

positions of the side guides and thrust bearing each time you

move the guidepost up or down to saw wood of different thickness.

That’s a situation you can live with, but you don’t have to. 11) To check your guide post, the blade must be tracked and

tensioned, and the table must be square to the blade. There are

two ways to proceed. The easiest method is to lower the guidepost

as far as it will go and plane a short stick, of minimum thickness,

to fit between the post and a 12″ square (Photo 9). Or you can

remove the lower guide assembly from the guide post and place

the square directly against the guidepost. 12) To re-align the guide post, you must tilt the entire upper

casting of the saw. First, remove the blade. Next, loosen the bolt

that connects the saw’s upper and lower sections. Place brass

shim material in the joint to tilt the guide post front-to-back

or side-to-side (Photo 10). It takes trial and error to find shims

of the correct thickness. Tighten the joint before checking the

guide post. Once the guide post is square, go back to the start

of the alignment checks (Step 1) and check that the wheels are

still sufficiently coplanar. Round the blade Rounding the blade

protects the thrust

bearings. This is an optional step, but it increases the life of your blade

and thrust bearings. The rounder the back, the less likely the

blade will crack. The stone also smoothes over the welded

portion of the blade, so it can’t scar the thrust bearings. 13) Turn on the bandsaw and round the back of the blade

with a stone (Photo 11 and Source, below). It will take about

five minutes. Begin with the corners, then round the rest of

the blade’s back. Adjust the guides Many of the procedures above are one-time only adjustments,

but every time you put a new blade in your saw you’ll have to

reset the guides and thrust bearings. Here’s how to do it right. 14) Back off the thrust bearings above and below the table.

Adjust the side guides, above and below the table, so they

don’t touch the blade. Track the blade in the center of the

upper wheel. 15) Position the guide assembly about 1/4″ above your

workpiece. Adjust both thrust bearings so they’re about

.015″ behind the blade (Photo 12). That’s equivalent to

four thicknesses of a dollar bill, or four pieces of standard

weight (20 lb.) printer paper. Whatever system of measurement

you use, it’s important that both bearings sit an equal

distance behind the blade. 16) Adjust the side guides forward or backward until

their leading edge is about .015″ behind the blade’s gullet

(Photo 13). Be sure to adjust the guides below the table,

too. When you cut, the blade will bend backwards and ride

against the thrust bearings, but the blade’s teeth shouldn’t

contact the side guides. The narrower the blade, the more

care you should invest in getting this setup just right. 17) Adjust each set of side guides close to the blade

(Photo 14). The gap should be very small, but not so close

that the blade contacts the guides when it’s not cutting

wood. If you have bearing guides, rather than blocks, make

sure that the guides are rotated in such a way that their

high points are directly opposite one another. The lower

guides on some saws are hard to access. You may find that

tilting the table makes them easier to get to through the

throatplate opening. Source (Note: Product availability and costs are subject to change since original publication date.) Highland Woodworking, highlandwoodworking.com, 888-241-6748, Blade

Rounding Stone, 486031. This story originally appeared in American Woodworker January 2008, issue #133. Purchase this back issue.