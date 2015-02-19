6 adjustments deliver professional results.
By Mark Duginske
I love bandsaws, even though they have a reputation as troublesome tools. I suppose that’s why I like them, because I enjoy investigating woodworking machinery. I’ve tinkered with dozens of 14″ bandsaws, trying to understand how they work and how they should be set up. Here’s what I’ve concluded: most bandsaws benefit from a tune-up.I’ll show you six procedures to improve your saw’s performance. I’ll demonstrate these steps on a standard cast-iron 14″ saw, but they apply to just about any type of bandsaw.
Once you complete your inspection of your own saw and correct any problems (or learn to live with your saw’s limitations), I’ll show you how to adjust it for a typical blade.The alignment procedures we’ll perform are a one-shot deal. You shouldn’t have to re-check your saw again. The tensioning, tracking, and guideadjustment procedures must be followed every time you change blades, however.
Before we begin, let’s review the major parts of the saw and what they do.
A Visual Guide to Your Bandsaw
If you look at the upper wheel on your 14″ bandsaw, you’ll notice that it has a crown: the center is higher than the edges. The crown exerts a pulling force, moving the blade to the top of the wheel. In a well-tuned saw, both wheels and their crowns are coplanar (in line with each other). This allows the blade to run as straight as possible. If the wheels aren’t in alignment, they compete with each other for control of the blade. This isn’t a problem for narrow blades, but aligned wheels improve the performance of wide blades, such as those you’d use for resawing.
1) Unplug your saw. Remove the blade, then unbolt and
lift off the table.
2) Install a 1/2″ wide blade and tension it according to
the saw’s scale.
Some authorities skip this step and align the wheels without a blade. That isn’t correct, because the saw has to be under tension when the wheels are aligned, to simulate real running conditions. A wider blade requires more tension than a narrow blade, and it’s best to align your wheels under the most tension they’re likely to receive. On most 14″ saws, the largest blade you’ll use is one that’s 1/2″ wide. Back off the upper and lower guides and thrust bearings so they’re at least 1/8″ away from the blade.
3) Open both wheel covers and place a long straightedge
across the wheels.
If the wheels aren’t parallel, turn the tracking knob behind the saw to tilt the upper wheel forward or backward. Once the wheels are parallel, you can determine whether or not they’re coplanar.
4) If the wheels are not coplanar, determine how far one
wheel must be brought forward.
Measure the gap between the straightedge and the wheel. If the gap is less than 1/32″, your wheels are sufficiently coplanar and you can skip ahead to step 6. If the gap is greater than 1/32″, one wheel should be adjusted.
5) To re-align a wheel, remove it from its axle and add
or subtract bushings.
On most saws, you can only remove one wheel, not both, without using specialized
tools. On Delta saws, the upper wheel comes off easily; on most other brands, the lower wheel comes off. The bolt that secures the wheel has a left-hand thread. Turn it clockwise to loosen it. If your wheel must be moved in, and there are some bushings behind it, simply remove one or two, corresponding to the gap you measured above.
Replace the wheel and you’re ready to move on. If your wheel must be moved out, measure the axle’s diameter and purchase a few machine bushings at the hardware store. Standard washers work OK, but are about 1/16″ thick. Machine bushings are thinner (about 1/32″ thick). Once you’ve put the wheel back on, replace the saw’s table and re-install the blade.
4. The fix for wheels that are out of alignment isn’t hard.
You simply pull off one wheel and remove or install a machine bushing or washer to act as a shim. Some wheels can’t easily be removed, however, so you may have to live with a misalignment problem.
5. To prepare for the next step you have to re-install the blade and track it in the center of the wheel. Slowly bring the blade up to tension as you rotate the upper wheel by hand.
6. Adjust the tracking knob
to center the blade (A). Turning the knob counterclockwise (B) tilts the upper wheel and moves the blade forward. Turning the knob clockwise (C) tilts the wheel in the opposite direction and moves the blade backward.
7. After centering the blade on the upper wheel, place a 6″ square behind the blade
If there’s a gap at the top or bottom, the table isn’t square to the blade. Measure the gap
with shim stock.
8. Shim one of the trunnions to adjust the table
Remove the table to access the trunnion’s mounting screws. To start, insert shims that are the same thickness as the gap you measured above, in Photo 7.
9. The third alignment check
The third alignment check is to see if the guide post is square to the table, front-to-back and side-to-side. Place a wood spacer between your square and the guidepost to get an
accurate reading.
10. Align your guide post by shimming the saw’s column.
Loosen the bolt between the saw’s upper and lower sections. Place shims in the joint to tilt the column and guidepost.
11. Now that your saw is aligned
Turn your attention to the blade. It’s a good idea to round the back of a new blade with a dry oilstone. Removing the back’s sharp corners will extend the blade’s life.
Caution: This operation causes sparks. Disconnect your dust collection system from the bandsaw.
12. Adjust the upper and lower thrust bearings
They should be about .015″ behind the blade. That’s equivalent to the thickness of a dollar bill folded twice, making four layers. Remove the guard to make this measurement easier to see.
13. Adjust the forward position
Adjust the forward position of the upper and lower guides. The front edge of the guides should be slightly behind the bottom of the blade’s gullet.
14. Adjust the clearance
between each guide and the blade. The gap should be about .004″, which is the same as the thickness of a dollar bill. You’re all set to saw.
|I love bandsaws, even though they have a reputation
as troublesome tools. I suppose that’s why
I like them, because I enjoy investigating woodworking
machinery. I’ve tinkered with dozens of
14″ bandsaws, trying to understand how they work
and how they should be set up. Here’s what I’ve
concluded: most bandsaws benefit from a tune-up.I’ll show you six procedures
to improve your saw’s performance. I’ll demonstrate
these steps on a standard cast-iron 14″ saw,
but they apply to just about any type of bandsaw.
Once you complete your inspection of your own
saw and correct any problems (or learn to live with
your saw’s limitations), I’ll show you how to adjust
it for a typical blade.The alignment procedures we’ll perform are a
one-shot deal. You shouldn’t have to re-check your
saw again. The tensioning, tracking, and guideadjustment
procedures must be followed every
time you change blades, however.Before we begin, let’s review the major parts of
the saw and what they do.
Align the wheels
If you look at the upper wheel on your 14″ bandsaw, you’ll
1) Unplug your saw. Remove the blade, then unbolt and
2) Install a 1/2″ wide blade and tension it according to
3) Open both wheel covers and place a long straightedge
4) If the wheels are not coplanar, determine how far one
5) To re-align a wheel, remove it from its axle and add
Track and tension
Before moving on to the next step, your blade must be
6) Unplug the saw. To begin, the blade should be under
7) Check the blade’s tracking under power. Close the wheel
The tension squabble
I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if you’re confused about blade
Some folks claim that the tension gauge on your 14″ saw
First, old springs don’t wear out, and don’t need to be
For most work, you’ll get good results with the tension
Square the table
It’s easy to understand why your bandsaw table should be set
8) Raise the guidepost as high as it will go. Remove the
9) Place an accurate square alongside the blade. If the table
10) Place the square behind the blade (Photo 7). If the table
Adjust the guide post
On a well-tuned saw, the guide post runs parallel to the blade.
11) To check your guide post, the blade must be tracked and
12) To re-align the guide post, you must tilt the entire upper
Round the blade
Rounding the blade
13) Turn on the bandsaw and round the back of the blade
Adjust the guides
Many of the procedures above are one-time only adjustments,
14) Back off the thrust bearings above and below the table.
15) Position the guide assembly about 1/4″ above your
16) Adjust the side guides forward or backward until
17) Adjust each set of side guides close to the blade
Source
(Note: Product availability and costs are subject to change since original publication date.)
Highland Woodworking, highlandwoodworking.com, 888-241-6748, Blade
This story originally appeared in American Woodworker January 2008, issue #133.