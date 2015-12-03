American Woodworker Blog

Q&A: Rx for Rusty Tools
Rust is the curse of all woodworkers, but you’ve got three weapons at your disposal.
Q&A: Stain Your Shop Floor
It’s easier to work with than an oil-based floor paint and doesn’t give off dangerous fumes as does epoxy paint. Concrete stain won’t peel or chip off when you move your machines around because it penetrates the surface. Paint forms a film on top.
Q & A: Starting Pin
A starting pin helps prevents kickback when using a bearing-guided bit. It’s an important safety feature.
Small Shop Tips: Sawhorse, Space-Saving & Cheap Storage
Classic Sawhorse I’ve found a sturdy sawhorse that’s great even if you have limited space. When I’m done working with them I just stack them on top of each other and store them out of the way. Here’s all it takes to build one horse: One 42-in.-long 2×6 for the top...
Q & A: The Chalk Test
Try this classic method: after jointing or planing, lightly rub the wood with the side of a piece of chalk.
Q & A: Water-Based vs. Oil-Based Polyurethane
If you’re looking purely at durability, then an oil-based polyurethane is still superior, but only marginally.
Q & A: Fitting a Frameless Cabinet Into a Corner
What you do is attach a scribe to the end of the cabinet that goes into the corner.
Q & A: Make New Varnish Look Old
The solution is to tint the new finish with dye. Varnish yellows with age and that’s the reason your newly finished drawer doesn’t match the old.