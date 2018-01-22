In this episode of Afterlife of Trees, contributing editor Christopher Schwarz and Popular Woodworking editors from back in the day recall a story that ended up being just too weird for the magazine: a mystical process for curing wood that defies much of what we know about how wood behaves as it dries and ages.

Chris, David Thiel and Kara Uhl regale the PW team with a tale that delves into mystery, magnetism, the Earth’s rotation, immortality and, of course, wood. Don’t miss this wild tale and our kick off to Popular Woodworking’s brand new podcast series.

The Afterlife of Trees is Popular Woodworking’s podcast for woodworkers, artists and makers who create using wood as a medium. If you have a story you’d like to hear us cover, email us at afterlifeoftrees@fwmedia.com. Your idea could be featured in an upcoming podcast.