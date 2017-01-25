One of my resolutions for the new year is to post more updates about our progress with book projects and share tips or ideas I learn from them … and so, a quick update from your friendly neighborhood book editor: We have a couple of great titles coming down the pike. I’m currently editing “The Practical Workshop” which covers workshop setup, organization and optimizing your workspace. The book is compiled from our magazine archives and features writing from some great woodworking minds including Christopher Schwarz, Frank Klausz, Scott Gibson, Graham Blackburn and others. From building a personalized workbench (even on a budget) to building shop furniture and setting up an efficient workspace, the book is great way to get your shop in order – or set up a new shop – and get on with your woodworking. This one’s scheduled to arrive mid-May 2017.

Speaking of Christopher Schwarz, a new edition of “Handplane Essentials” is at the printer and should be available next month (currently available for preorder). You might already be familiar with this book, but Chris has added a ton for this revision. The new edition features 14 new articles as well as new and updated tool reviews. A hardcover at 352 pages, this one’s gonna have some heft to it – everything you need to know to choose the right plane for your project, sharpen it and put it to use successfully.

These are just a couple of the great books we have lined up for 2017, so stay tuned and I’ll keep you posted with news about our editorial calendar.

–Scott Francis