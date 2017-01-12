Woodworking in America 2018

The title above is not a typo. May of this year marks the third bi-annual Handworks, an event that draws more than 2,000 woodworkers to Iowa every two years for two fun days of trying out the best in hand tools and hanging out with like-minded folks (I’ll be one of them).

I know that Woodworking in America is an investment. Not only is there a fee to attend (we have to fairly compensate the 20+ expert speakers we feature at every conference and pay for the hall rental), there’s (for many) travel and lodging costs to factor in. And while I hear from most attendees that it’s well worth it, I know many of you would have to choose between Handworks and WIA.

I wouldn’t want to have to make that choice. And I don’t want you to, either. So in 2017, Woodworking in America will take a year off; we’ll spend that time planning and organizing a can’t-miss-it event for 2018. My apologies for not being able to share this news sooner.

So I look forward to seeing many of you in Iowa in a few months. And know that if you’re in the Cincinnati area in 2017, you’re welcome at our shop any time. Also, we’re working on a couple of possible smaller woodworking gatherings for later this year – more on that to come. I’ll see you at Woodworking in America in 2018.

— Megan Fitzpatrick