Week in Review – Week of July 10th

By: |

 Week in Review

 

At Pop Wood, we create a lot of great content and I think it would be downright tragic if you missed an article, social media post or YouTube video. So I have compiled all of our content into this post for your reading pleasure. Not included is the outstanding content that Megan Fitzpatrick curates on our Instagram account, find that here. Have a great Sunday!

– David Lyell

The PW Shop Blog

From Redwoods to Red Ink

Edge Banding Architectural Veneer in a Small Shop

SketchUp or Fusion 360?

#WhyIMake | Chad Stanton

How does the Maslow CNC fit in the Woodworking World?

Book Giveaway: SketchUp

Chris Schwarz Blog

Born to Fail at Woodworking

Half-moon Winding Sticks – to Make or Buy

Video: Sturdy Drawer Joint on a Table Saw

Bob Flexner Blog

The Best Kind of Clear Finish to use Outdoors – The Difference Between Varnish and Spar Varnish

 

YouTube Updates

 

COMMENT