Week in Review – July 30-August 5

This week, we received the first box of our September/October issue at our office in Cincinnati, Ohio. This issue should make it to print subscribers through the mail any day now and our digital subscribers have already received their emails with the PDF version.
This week Brendan wrapped up his work table and bench – give him a follow on Instagram to follow his builds. We announced the winner of the Reader’s Choice in the seating category and we’ll make more announcements in the coming weeks! I’d also encourage you to check out my post that compiles eight of Christopher Schwarz’s articles on nails in one spot – the embedded video is an outstanding overview of the different type of nails. Finally, Bob Flexner shares his wisdom on why dowel joints fail in factory furniture.
Congratulations to Mike Schwing/@therealmikeschwing – his clever Butterfly Garden Bench is the Readers’ Choice winner in the Seating category for the 2017 PWM Excellence Awards Seating. (Swipe left for additional views) I’ll reveal the Editors’ Choice winners in each category – and the Grand Prize winner – closer to the publication date of the November issue (in which all the winners will be featured).
