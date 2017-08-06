Week in Review – July 30-August 5

If you are not a subscriber to our print magazine, you might not know that we produce seven issues a year. This week, we received the first box of our September/October issue at our office in Cincinnati, Ohio. This issue should make it to print subscribers through the mail any day now and our digital subscribers have already received their emails with the PDF version. This is always a very exciting time in our office – especially for those of us who are seeing their words in print for the first time, hi mom!

This week Brendan wrapped up his work table and bench – give him a follow on Instagram to follow his builds. We announced the winner of the Reader’s Choice in the seating category and we’ll make more announcements in the coming weeks! I’d also encourage you to check out my post that compiles eight of Christopher Schwarz’s articles on nails in one spot – the embedded video is an outstanding overview of the different type of nails. Finally, Bob Flexner shares his wisdom on why dowel joints fail in factory furniture.

– David Lyell

