Week in Review – July 23-29

July 23–29

There was a lot to talk about this week after AWFS. David Thiel represented Popular Woodworking and brought back an incredible amount of information and stories from the show floor. He shared several videos on our YouTube channel and compiled all of it into a post. Scott Francis, our books editor, decided to give away a copy of Woodworking Essentials over the weekend – to enter, just leave a comment on his post. Nancy Hiller demonstrates her method for creating traditional wooden buttons for attaching table tops and Tim Celeski shares his strategy for creating 3D vise chops on a CNC. Also, be sure to join the conversation on Chris Schwarz’s post about liking your woodworking instructor!

– David Lyell