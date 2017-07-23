Another AWFS Show in the Books

Every two years the woodworking world gets to spend time looking at the newest if high-tech woodworking and even hand-tool woodworking. It’s a great few days and we’ve enjoyed sharing what we say with you. Here’s a short recap:

One of the more popular stops at the show is the Fresh Wood Student Competition. Always inspiring to see what the newest and brightest woodworkers are creating. The entries ranged through lamps, tables, chairs and cabinetry. Some are very traditional while others are full of whimsy. All show the potential future of woodworking. Shown is the work of just one of this year’s winners, Maggi Wong from College of the Redwoods.

High tech was well represented with CNC bit sets designed for the small shop and hobbiest woodworking from Freud, a handheld CNC router that self-corrects the cut using a cambered mechanism from Shaper Tools, and a new scanning accessory for preparing CNC creations from Next Wave Automation.

And for the traditional woodworker, look for new combination plane from Lee Valley/Veritas, built on the tradition of the Stanley 45. And for something to add to your table saw, a new Miter Fold dado set from Rockler lets you cut a box from a sheet of veneered plywood, fold the piece into shape and leave the veneer intact. Pretty cool!

There was something for everyone at this year’s show… and we learned about a bunch of new items that will be coming out in the next few months that we can’t wait to tell you about. Stay tuned!

– David Thiel