One of the first books I edited when I joined the Popular Woodworking team a few years ago was a compilation based on the long-running “Woodworking Essentials” column from Popular Woodworking Magazine. It turned out to be an amazing jumping off point for me as I learned a ton of fundamental woodworking information right off the bat. The book helped me quickly become familiar with fundamental techniques, joinery terminology and instructions for safely using and maintaining the most popular woodworking machines and tools.

In effect, it was a crash-course in what I needed to know so that I could start asking the right questions and having conversations with people involved in the craft. The book features insight and advice from several notable contributors including Nick Engler, Scott Gibson, Christopher Schwarz and Marc Adams. If you don’t have some of installments of the original column from the magazine or if you’d just like to have a ton of good info in one handy volume, it’s a great book to have on your shelf.

I’m giving away one copy of “Woodworking Essentials” for this week’s giveaway. Simply post a comment and I’ll chose one winner at random. Good luck!