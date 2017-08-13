Week in Review – August 7-12

This week we released a brand new episode of I Can Do That! In this episode, Chad Stanton walks us through a hall table build using lumber purchased at the local home center. The project is stunning and we hope that it encourages our viewers to leave their excuses behind and to build something incredible! You can watch the video and download the plans on the I Can Do That page.

Brendan Gaffney, our new managing editor, has sent his new lot of persimmon through the planner and it is stunning. You can read about how we picked this new lumber from a unique source.

If you haven’t explored our streaming video site in a while, you may want to check out our brand new section of free videos.

Please be in touch if you have any questions for the Pop Wood editors!

– David Lyell