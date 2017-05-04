VIDEO: Elia Bizzarri and the Dull Chisels

When I’m on the road filming video for Popular Woodworking, it usually means an anonymous, but increasingly familiar hotel room, a search for good food and craft beer, and spending a few days with our video host. I have begun to anticipate that I will learn more about our host than woodworking – in a good way!

We had a great time shooting two new videos with Elia Bizzarri (his next video will be out in early June), and we were treated to a performance with Elia and some of his friends. The goal was to grab a track that would be fun to use with the videos, but what we got was our first Popular Woodworking music video (we kept the fast cars and flashy special effects in check.)

So sit back, relax and listen to some fine bluegrass with the Dull Chisels.

Build a Traditional Windsor Rocker with Elia Bizzarri: http://www.shopwoodworking.com/build-a-traditional-windsor-rocker-with-elia-bizzarri-video-download?utm_source=youtube.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shpw-dla-yt-170504