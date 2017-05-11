VIDEO: How to Remove White Rings & Haze From Finishes and Furniture

There’s nothing quite as annoying as having a cherished piece of furniture that ends up with a white ring from an errant glass or cup. Many of us end up living with the problem and cursing under our breath, but you don’t have to do that anymore. Josh Klein has the answer.

In this short video, part of 10 Essential Furniture Repairs, Josh walks us through the steps to fix these blemishes by first determining what type of finish you’re working with, and then how to release the trapped moisture in the finish. You do need to work with a bit of care, but Josh discusses the concerns as well as the solution. Wonderful!

For answers to other common finishing issues, visit the Popular Woodworking site at http://www. popularwoodworking.com/ techniques/finishing

–David Thiel