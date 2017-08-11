Video Giveaway: ‘Build a Welsh Stick Chair with Don Weber’

This week’s giveaway is the 2-DVD set (or the download version, if the lucky winner prefers) of our recent video “Build a Welsh Stick Chair with Don Weber” (& Friends).

Confession time: I’m one of the “friends”…but I have yet to complete my Welsh stick chair. I’d set aside that week for filming and blocked off my calendar accordingly so as to keep anyone from calling me into a meeting. It didn’t work. And since then, I’ve been too swamped with editing (etc.) during the week, and with my house rehab on the weekends, to get it done. (What can I say…I need a fully functional bathroom more than I need a chair…)

But just about every day, I visit the parts that are sitting atop my bench – I know they’ll look great once I get them all together! And thanks to Don (and what he teaches on this video), I now know a number of ways to saddle a seat with both hand and power tools, and can facet a leg with aplomb. I learned how to make an inexpensive steam box that uses a small propane tank (the kind you typically use for a grill). And Iearned that I should stick with an electric lathe – I did not take naturally to using a pole lathe…but perhaps I just need a bit more practice!

Here’s a little more about the video:

If you’re interested in winning a copy of the 2-DVD set (or the download), enter a comment below by 11:59 p.m. EDT Aug. 14 (Monday). I’ll randomly select a winner from among the commenters on Tuesday morning (Aug. 15).

— Megan Fitzpatrick