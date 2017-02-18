Here’s a finishing trick you may not be familiar with. You can brush or spray both sides of flat panels and cabinet doors without having to wait for one side to dry by using a nail board – except I used drywall screws instead of nails. These screws have very tiny pointed tips that make virtually invisible pricks in the finish.

Begin by brushing or spraying the backside or underside, and don’t finish the edges. With that side complete, turn the panel or cabinet door over and place it on the nails (screws) with the just-completed side facing down.

Then brush or spray the front or topside including the edges. Try to avoid drips or sags on the edges. But if some do form, brush them out to remove them. You could also wipe them off, but you may damage the finish on the bottom side.

— Bob Flexner

