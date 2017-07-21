Tool Giveaway: OmniSquare

In the August 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine we reviewed the OmniSquare Multi-function Layout Tool, a clever tool made from lightweight aluminum. It functions as a try square, miter square, bevel square, T-square, combination square and (in a pinch) a compass. You can read our full review here, and visit the company’s website here.

Well, we have one, lightly used OmniSquare to give away (pictured above, and in the magazine!). I’ve had it on my desk for the past week, and it’s a lot of fun to play with – I can see why it’d be a great everyday carry kind of tool. Want a chance to win it? Simply post in the comment thread by July 25, 11:59 p.m. EDT, and I’ll choose one winner at random from among the commenters. (Winner to be announced Wednesday July, 26).

Good luck!

– Brendan Gaffney