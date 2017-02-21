In Part One, I introduced a class of machines in this group of CNCs that fit and perform well in home and small professional shops. What they have in common is the 2’ x 3’ to 4’ size range, engineering, design, specifications and build quality. Let’s have a look at that list again.

Axiom Precision Pro Series

Laguna Tools

Powermatic Tools

Let’s Look at the Details



In the previous post, I pointed out that these machines are very similar in design, engineering, component selection, and features. Here are some of the details that make them a class unto themselves.

What Can You Do With a CNC In This Class & Size Range

In the end, what matters most is what you can do with a machine of a given size or class. The 2′ x 3′ to 4′ size of these machines crosses the threshold from small specialty uses of smaller CNC machines into more general woodworking purposes like part cutting. The engineering, design and build quality of all these machines are high. Here’s a list of some of the things that you could do with a CNC of this size.

Cut most small to medium furniture parts and with a few tricks even longer pieces.

3D carve cabinet or furniture details

3D carve sculptural objects and vessels up to 6″ deep

Surface plane slabs up to 24” wide

Make dedicated jigs, fixtures and clamping cauls for specific tasks

Enough room to make multiple parts at the same time

Stout enough to machine harder woods, aluminum, and hard plastics precisely.

Enough clearance for milling sub-assemblies

Enough clearance and precision for two-sided machining

Precision joinery

Plywood projects

Who are these digital tools are appropriate for? The kind of woodworker who’s likely pretty serious about their hobby or might be making a run as a small professional shop. They probably already have other good quality power tools and see a small CNC as a nice addition. But, they also make sense for newer woodworkers focused on hand tool woodworking and haven’t yet fully equipped a small shop and see a CNC machines as an alternative to some larger fixed tools.

There are other solutions in this size range. Including less expensive ones. We’ll look into those machines and others for those on a tighter budget later on. Though these CNCs start at $6000 and are certainly a considered purchase and may not for everyone, what makes this group so notable is the combination of select components, well thought out design and solid engineering. Measured against those factors and the much more expensive prices that we’ve had to pay until recently for this level of CNC, they are a good value. Plus, unlike most CNCs of this caliber which are usually 4′ x 4′ or larger, these fit nicely in many small shops.

— Tim Celeski