Drilling a mortise, gluing and finishing a live-edge waterfall coffee table.

A few months ago I began telling you stories of the furniture built in the live-edge class that I taught at Peters Valley this past summer. Among the furniture created there was a waterfall mitered coffee table that my assistant, Anneloes, and I built.

Today I will show you the final stages of our coffee table story.

After turning the leg, cutting the waterfall and reinforcing the miters with dominos keys, we were ready to drill the hole for the leg’s tenon, glue it in and finally put a few coats of finish on the piece.

I hope that our live edge adventures will encourage many of you to experiment with building furniture that celebrates natural edge features, as live edge pieces bring forward the organic characteristics of the tree and its lumber into your home. There is nothing more splendid than a live edge piece of furniture to warm up the room.

— Yoav Liberman