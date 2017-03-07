Laguna Tools IQ CNC Review: Part One

In Part One and Part Two of this series on small shop CNCs, I introduced machines in this group that are designed to perform well in home and small professional shops. What they have in common is the size range and their engineering, design, components, specifications and build. Now, it’s time for a closer look at one of the machines and a review of the Laguna IQ.

There’s a lot to cover in a review of a CNC so I thought that I could cover more in a video review. Here’s Part One (look for Part Two later this week).

Laguna IQ Features

50.5” x 39.5” Footprint

Weight: 425 lbs.

24” x 36” x 6” Work Envelope

Over-travel of 4” on Y Axis

Welded Steel Box Construction Frame

Prismatic Linear Rails

Ball Screws

2.2 KW (about 3HP) Water-Cooled Spindle

T-track and MDF Base

RichAuto A11 Pendant Control System

Price $5999

Website: https://lagunatools.com/cnc/iq-series/iq-24-36-cnc/

In Part Two I’ll talk about how Laguna IQ works for common woodworking uses.

— Tim Celeski