Join the Popular Woodworking Team!

Popular Woodworking is hiring a Web Producer to work on popularwoodworking.com, newsletters, social media and more – in short, all things related to the Popular Woodworking brand on the ’net.

The Web Producer’s role is to be the online “face” of Popular Woodworking and increase both traffic to and revenue from the website(s), E-newsletters, and social media. He or she must be social-savvy, business-minded and have first-hand knowledge of woodworking, as well as strong editorial skills. This position will help grow the community using existing content and initiatives, and by contributing to (and suggesting!) new opportunities. In addition, the Web producer will write and collect content for the email newsletter, and work closely with the rest of the editorial team to develop new content and opportunities. And yep – the Web Producer gets a bench in the Popular Woodworking shop, and gets to use the tools and machinery.

Over the course of a typical workday, the Web Producer will use analytics tools to gauge what topics are “hot,” as well as sometimes help to create the next hot topic. He or she will create fast-twitch pieces to help us react quickly to trending topics relevant to our audience, as well longer pieces that can be scheduled into appropriate slots. The producer will work with the other editorial team members to identify and create content that is appropriate for the site, and to work it into a style and form that’s appropriate for our content platforms, making sure pieces are tagged properly and that they rate highly for SEO. He or she will also work with our marketing staff to produce pieces that help us drive revenue, ensure placement of relevant links, as well as marketing pieces and ads.

Each piece the web producer builds will have an audience development strategy behind it (social media, lead generation), as well as a business case (how will this particular piece advance the best interests of our community as well as our business?).

All of the above sounds technical, and it is – but really, it means helping Popular Woodworking be the best it can be in the digital space.

Interested? We hope so. In order to join the team, you need:

• At least two years of experience in internet publishing

• Great technical skills

• Great editorial skills

• Deep respect for deadlines

• A work ethic that recognizes 9 to 5 doesn’t apply to those working online

• At least some experience in woodworking and knowledge of tools and woodworking machines (the more the better, plus the unending desire to keep learning!).

Apply online on our corporate website.

— Megan Fitzpatrick