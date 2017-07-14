Earlier this week our online content director David Lyle raised the question of which modeling software seemed to be most popular with woodworkers. There’s been growing interest in Fusion 360 – David attended a “roadshow” event for the software this week. It seems like SketchUp is still king for the moment, but there always new makers out there with new ideas and ways of designing things. Of course, there are some woodworkers who still swear by good ol’ pencil and paper. In the very least, it’s an interesting conversation – check out David’s post and take the survey.

Personally, I’ve been using SketchUp a bit, as that seems to be what most of the book authors I work with have been using. I’m no expert, but I’ve found it pretty accessible once you spend a little time with it. Having edited Joe Zeh’s book on the topic helped – “SketchUp: A Design Guide for Woodworkers” is a complete course on SketchUp, complete with practice exercises.

I’m offering a copy up for this week’s book giveaway. Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose one winner at random. Good luck!