2016 December to Remember Winners

December to Remember

It’s the beginning of a new year, and that means that our December to Remember Holiday Sweepstakes has come to an end. Thanks to everyone who entered and shared with their friends. Congratulations to all of the winners! You can see who won each prize below.

Day 1 – Lee Valley Tools $100 Gift Card
Peter Smith
MA

Day 2 – BESSEY K-Body Revo Kit, KRK2440
Darren Nickerson
ID

Day 3 – Woodpeckers Precision Router Lift V2 (PRLV2)
Michael Eick
PA

Day 4 – Amana 8-Piece General Purpose CNC Router Bit Collection, 1/4″ Shank (AMS #134)
Nancy Konsavage
PA

Day 5 – Arbortech TURBOShaft
Quinn Golden
NH

Day 6 – RIKON Oscillating Spindle Sander
Marvin Horn
OR

Day 7 – Triton Biscuit Joiner TBJ001
Allen Tellinghuisen
NE

Day 8 – Woodpeckers Drill Press Table (WPDPPACK2)
Mark Hagman
MN

Day 9 – Kreg Jig® K5 Master System
Scott Tibbels
NE

Day 10 – JessEM Clear Cut Stock Guides (model #04215)
Sunny Young
WA

Day 11 – M.POWER CRB7MK3 Bundle
John Scheffel
IL

Day 12 – Horizon Figured Cherry Slab
David Nichols
CA

Day 13 – Arbortech Mini-Grinder
David Harrah
MD

Day 14 – Knew Concepts Coping Saw
Marty Duggan
ME

Day 15 – Woodpeckers 12”, 8” and 6” Squares
Kevin Blaney
NY

Day 16 – Leigh Industries RTJ400 Jig
Arthur Morris
OR

Day 17 – Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue
Gerald Barron
NH

Day 18 – Oneida Air Systems Dust Deputy Deluxe
Robert Sprague
MI

Day 19 – Klingspor Woodworking Shop $100.00 Gift Card
Joseph Schwenk
PA

Day 20 – RIKON 8″ Wet Sharpener, #820100
Mary Ronan
IL

Day 21 – Trend Routing Technology, Inc. — 8”x3” Double-Sided Diamond Bench Stone (DWS/CP8/FC)
Dave Grusenmeyer
NY

Day 22 – Forrest Woodworker II 7.25x30T Ripping Saw Blade (WW07Q307100)
Gary Seewer
OH

Day 23 – Work Sharp Woodworking Tool Sharpener 3000
Jim Ulrich
NY

Day 24 – Steve Wall Lumber Company 20 Board Feet of Ambrosia Maple
Roger M Kavanah
KY

Day 25 – Mirka DEROS Dust-Free Sanding System
Karna Moore
OR

Day 26 – Arbortech’s TURBOPlane blade
Gary Gardner
OH

Day 27 – Blue Spruce Toolworks Marking Knife System
James Lyman
NY

Day 28 – Woodpeckers Mini-Scraper
Alan Murakami
CA

Day 29 – DMT 10-in. DuoSharp® Bench Stone with base -W250EF-WB
Lisa West
MO

Day 30 – WOODLINE Cabinet Door Package
Mark Rosendale
AL

Day 31 – And the grand prize winner of the JET ProShop Saw 708494K
Dawn Redden
MO

