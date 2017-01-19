Chris Wong of Flair Woodworks has set up another fun 2-day “build-off” for January 28 & 29 – and this time, it’s for a wall shelf.

The idea is to have all participants simultaneously build a piece over a 48-hour period and share pictures along the way.

A similar contest in 2013 – the Shop Stool Build-Off – was a lot of fun. I followed along over the weekend on social media, and was a contest judge – and we liked the winning piece so much that we asked the maker, Neil Cronk, to write an article on it (you’ll find it in the April 2015 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine).

Perhaps the Wall Shelf Build-Off will yield a similar opportunity – I hope so!

The rules are simple:

Register at this link (the form is at the bottom of the page) Build a wall-mounted shelf during the weekend of Jan. 28-29. Share the process online via social media, on your blog or on a woodworking forum, using the hashtag #WSBO Submit your entry by Tuesday, Jan. 31, via email to FlairBuildOff@gmail.com with two photos of your project, using your name in the image titles, the overall dimensions of your shelf, a list of materials used and a link to where you shared your build.

Check out Chris’ Wall Shelf Build-Off page for more info .

I look forward to seeing a lot of #WSBO tags online.

— Megan Fitzpatrick