Video: How to Reduce Planer Snipe

Nearly every time that I approach the planer, I think to myself, how am I going to avoid snipe this time? Without fail, I end up with snipe at the leading or trailing edge at some point in the process to a varying degree. It has been rumored that some have totally mitigated the issue – but it is a relief to hear Doug Dale at Marc Adams School of Woodworking share his wisdom. Snipe happens, get over it.

In one of his strategies to reduce snipe, Doug uses a melamine board to bridge the bottom rollers – reducing the number of forces acting on the board. In smaller stock, the action of the bottom rollers, top rollers and cutters can cause flex in the board that only exaggerates snipe in the piece. The stationary bottom bed allows the piece to travel with less flex. This is wonderfully quick and easy jig to make and should be stored near your planer for easy access.

Share your experience in reducing planer snipe in the comments, I’m sure there are more tricks out there!

Doug Dale share this and much more in his book “Power Tool Essentials: The Jointer & Planer.”

— David Lyell