Tool Test: J. Wilding Hollow & Round Planes

Simple and functional, these moulding planes perform as they should.



by Megan Fitzpatrick

Jeremiah Wilding is relatively new to the wooden planemaker brethren, but his planes perform as if he’s been making them for decades – and he’s offering them at a price that won’t break the bank.

I tested a J. Wilding No. 6 (3⁄8″ radius) hollow and round pair; they perform on par with M.S. Bickford and Old Street Tool planes – but there are some stylistic differences (more on that in a minute).

The mouths are right, ejecting shavings neatly and consistently, and the wedges hold tight with a perfect fit against the blind side. And they are comfortable in the hand.

Wilding offers his planes sharpened and unsharpened. So I got the hollow sharpened, and it worked perfectly, producing crisp shavings with an absolute minimum of fuss. The round came unsharpened, and had a significant scratch in the business end of the tapered iron – it took me about 20 minutes of flattening the back on a #1,000-grit waterstone before I could move on to honing and polishing the back, then sharpening with sandpaper wrapped around a dowel before finishing with a slipstone.