What do you do when you need something for your shop? Do you spring for the new tool or machine you need without worrying about the cost? Probably not – few can afford outfit their shop with such wild abandon. But you’re a woodworker! Surely you can build some of the stuff you need, right?
That’s the attitude James Hamilton, creator of the popular Stumpy Nubs website, has about outfitting the workshop. He loves designing his own woodworking machines and jigs for less cost, more features and more bragging rights. His book “The Homemade Workshop” is a guide to building a wide range of projects for your shop including a sliding-top router table, a crosscut sled, a multi-function downdraft table, a table saw workstation and many others.
I’m giving one copy of the book as this week’s giveaway. Simply post a comment and I’ll choose one winner at random. Winner will be chosen Wednesday 8/23/17. Good luck!
I’d love to have that book. Count me in.
i’m in.
Looks to be a great book!
Love watching SN and MM, and would really enjoy the book…
This looks like a great book!
LOve to get my hands on your book. Hope I’m the winner this week!
A good book. I read a library copy. Would like one for myself.
Stumpy Nubs is evil.
Thank you for offering a copy of this book. I would like enter the drawing.
Sign me up! Messing with machines is almost as good as messing with wood!
This book would make a super birthday present for me on the 26th!
Love Stumpy Nubs!
That looks very useful!
Lower price, more features AND more bragging rights? Sign me up!
Equipment that I can build myself would really be a big help as my retirement income is rather tight.
Count me in too.
I hope I win, I hope I win!
Please put me in the wanna column
Count me in please
Sign me up
Looks like a great idea. Anytime I can update my shop and save money in the process is a win-win for everyone.
I am just new into woodworking and furniture making. I think this would add a lot to improving my skill.
I’m in
Certainly interested. One of the other magazines featured some beautiful home-made tool designs, but they were rather high-end. Something more practical to start with would certainly be interesting.
“Comment to win”.
I watch his videos all the time. The book should be great!
I’d love to get more insight from this book, the Homemade Workshop looks great!
I would love to win the book
I had to “Steal” Abby Hoffman’s book in 1968. Probably better if you just give me your book. I promise to actually read it and not just look at all the pictures. There are pictures????
Yes, I’m interested. Have one plan; want more.
I would love a book like this. I already have a few homemade stands, made from double-stacked particle boards braced by solid wood. However, I would really like to make a work bench with built-ins.
I may buy this if I don’t win, so long as I can afford it. I have some space-saving ideas and I may be able to modify your plans to accept my ideas.
No matter what, thanks for putting together a great book!
Great book idea!
Count me in. Very cool
Stumpy Nubs +1
I’m currently converting my garage into a new workshop, and this would be an invaluable addition and educational piece to help round this project out.
I’m in. Looks like fun.
Just discovered this and what a great site you have here.
I love the things you create and the tools you make.
I would love a copy of your book.
Regards from Belgium
Marc
I miss the old stumpy nubs format with the random things stumpy thinks about.
+1 on Stumpy’s book.
Love your jigs!
Stumpy nubs is great
Just started the hobby! Could definitely use this!
I enjoy his YouTube, would love to read his book!
This would be perfect. I am currently in the process of building my first workshop from the ground up and will need all the resources I can get.
Scott, I have enjoyed the entertaining Stumpy Nubs (Uh, I mean James Hamilton’s) videos for years. I’m one of those guys that does a lot of research, enjoys the idea of woodworking and intends to get started – but somehow it never works out; probably because my desires overcome my budget. I’ve recently purchased an old Ryobi table saw and am attempting to make it functional again. If I’m able to do that “The Homemade Woodshop” would likely go a long way toward allowing me to have more of the tools I’d like to own. Thanks for providing an opportunity to win this useful resource and please sign me up for a chance to win. Thanks! Bill
Looks good.
I would like to enter to win a copy of the book.