What do you do when you need something for your shop? Do you spring for the new tool or machine you need without worrying about the cost? Probably not – few can afford outfit their shop with such wild abandon. But you’re a woodworker! Surely you can build some of the stuff you need, right?

That’s the attitude James Hamilton, creator of the popular Stumpy Nubs website, has about outfitting the workshop. He loves designing his own woodworking machines and jigs for less cost, more features and more bragging rights. His book “The Homemade Workshop” is a guide to building a wide range of projects for your shop including a sliding-top router table, a crosscut sled, a multi-function downdraft table, a table saw workstation and many others.

