Wendell Castle, the father of the art furniture movement, died Saturday at age 85. Many are mourning the loss of an innovative mind that brought art furniture to the mind of the masses. In 2016, we documented an interview with Oscar Fitzgerald and Wendell. There are many insights to glean, please enjoy this video on YouTube Live this afternoon.

Hop over to the live stream HERE.

Purchase the DVD or video download here.

– David Lyell