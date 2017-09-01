Video Post: How to Fold the Corner of an Upholstered Seat

So far, I have successfully avoided upholstery in my woodworking projects. As a newer woodworker, there has been so much to learn and practice that I haven’t convinced myself that I should take up another discipline. I think there is some wisdom in staying focused while learning the essentials. But lately, I have admired the incredible work of conservators and restoration specialists who seem to know how to do it all. It’s inspiring to see a build soup to nuts, (Megan’s favorite idiom around the office) where a craftsperson handles every process in house.

Honestly, anyone can wrap a piece of fabric around the seat of a chair, but the art of getting the folds and tension just right is another matter. It takes practice and it takes quality, seasoned instruction. Here is a great clip from Michael Mascelli on how to fold a seat corner.

A Professional Seat with Simple Steps

“Basic Upholstery” teaches you the skills necessary to make a drop-in slip seat, and those skills can then be used for any number of upholstery projects. A few simple but unique tools make the process possible. You’ll learn:

About the terminology, basic tools and materials required

The importance of the multiple material layers that give the seat its look and comfort

Professional tips on folding and cutting corners

Information on traditional upholstery materials (many that can still be used today) and about contemporary synthetic materials

And much more!

– David Lyell