VIDEO: How to Build a Hall Table with Simple Tools – I Can Do That!

Chad Stanton built an awesome Hall Table with simple tools and wood purchased from the home center in his latest episode of I Can Do That! This video will walk you through, step-by-step, the entire build. Chad uses a very modest tool set – this project is within everyone’s grasp! If you’re not familiar with our I Can Do That series, check out Christopher Schwarz’s post on how we got started with these projects.

The episode will eventually be archived on our streaming site, https://videos.popularwoodworking.com/.

Happy building!

– David Lyell