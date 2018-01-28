Upcoming Simple Cove Guild Build: Cherry Wall Cabinet

This is a guest post by Sean Walker. He is the founder of Simple Cove, a website for sharing project builds. He is gearing up to release a new build from the pages of Popular Woodworking Magazine.

Hi guys, I’m a new face that you’ve not seen on this blog before. My name is Sean Walker and I started my woodworking journey about 6 years ago when I purchased my first home. I finally had enough room for the hobby and was always fascinated by the craft. After spending several years learning on nights and weekends, I wanted to give back to the community that helped me more times than I can count. I started SimpleCove.com and began sharing long format build series documenting how I built my projects with step-by-step videos and free cutlists/plans.

SimpleCove.com is all things woodworking; from sharing your projects in great detail, to learning how to build woodworking projects in the guild. Being a web developer, I figured that if I built a site for myself to share my projects, I could easily modify it to allow others to share their work as well. We work really hard on our projects only for the photos we take while building to end up in a folder on your computer and not looked at again. SimpleCove is about more than sharing photos, it’s about teaching and inspiring others. Most projects on the site have step by step photos showing each step of the build process. It really is a great resource that I am proud of!

The main reason for this article is to let you know about the upcoming SimpleCove guild build. After speaking with David Lyell, I picked a project from the Popular Woodworking Magazine archives and walk you through how to build it, step by step! I will show you how to build the Cherry Wall Cabinet. There will be around 4-5 videos and the guild build should be out around the beginning of February. If you want to be notified when the videos are released, you can sign up for the newsletter over on the guild. I typically release one video per week and I email the guild members to announce the release for that week.

For my cabinet, I’m going to build it out of some beautiful curly cherry and I have a really awesome piece of curly English Sycamore for the veneered back panel. I will cover a wide array of topics throughout this project, which include:

Lumber selection

Cutting tapered sliding dovetails

Making templates

Veneering using a vacuum press

Cutting bridle joints

Installing knife hinges

Applying a shellac and varnish finish

This is going to be a lot of fun and I hope you will check it out once it’s available. Don’t forget to sign up for the guild newsletter so you can get notified when each video is released.

While you’re waiting, sign up on the site and start sharing your projects, your work really inspires others more than you know!

Thanks,

Sean Walker

SimpleCove

SimpleCove on YouTube

SimpleCove on Instagram

