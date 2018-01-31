Stacking Tool Caddy – Adapt a Project to Make it Yours!

Once in a while I come across a Popular Woodworking inspired project on Reddit. It’s really interesting to see how people use the pages of our magazine to bring an idea to life. The user, bityard, came across Chad Stanton’s build article, Stacking Tool Caddy, from the December 2017 issue, while at his parent’s house. It sparked an idea for storing his rachets and sockets.

The stacking caddy is an outstanding project for new and experienced woodworkers. The joinery isn’t complicated but has a striking design. You’ll learn how to make rabbets reinforced with dowels – these caddies will take any abuse you throw at them.

You can click the drawing below to explore the 3d model in SketchUp and download the plans by purchasing a copy of our December 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine – a great deal considering you get an entire magazine instead of a single project!

– David Lyell

