PopWood Playback #8 | Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

First, I’d like to say, I didn’t mean to pick all walnut build videos this week. It just sort of happened and we didn’t notice it until we were in post-production. Perhaps I have a pent-up walnut design that’s leaking out of the subconscious – I don’t know. Either way, I hope you enjoy this small collection of the best woodworking videos of the week on YouTube!

The Top Woodworking Videos of the week.

🎥 Make Something – Walnut Veneer Box

🎥 GuysWoodshop – Curved Walnut Buffet

🎥 Evan and Katelyn – Coffee Table

🎥 KingPost TimberWorks – Walnut Sofa

🎥 John Malecki – River Table

– David Lyell