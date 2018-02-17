PopWood Playback #7 | Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

PopWood Playback is a series we started on YouTube at the beginning of the year where we share the best woodworking videos of the week. If you have a video that you made or a video that you are in to, leave a link in the comment section and we’ll consider it for next week!

Congrats to the winner of the Bora Roller Stands – Douglas D. of Evansville, MN!

Top woodworking videos of the week

Third Coast Craftsman: Table Top Build – https://youtu.be/F-SxsnG7CLc

Nick Ferry: Curly Maple Keepsake Box – https://youtu.be/zLwwl6CGcgM

Fine Woodworking: Set Up a Handplane – https://youtu.be/cRwyb7d-hZQ

Mitch Deitrich: PVC Featherboards – https://youtu.be/wY4yYF6JMRI

Jackman Works: Floating Storage & Clamp Rack – https://youtu.be/ItC3s7c-VKA

User Submitted Videos

BCDesign: DIY Valentines Gift – https://youtu.be/vfyLayWU7ic

