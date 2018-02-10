PopWood Playback #6 | Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

Congrats to Ramsey L. from Grand Rapids! They won the set of Kreg in-line clamps and bench clamps from our last giveaway!

🎥 Modern Builds – https://youtu.be/gM3oCXcyxoA
🎥 wortheffort – https://youtu.be/VGQOKcZe9TM
🎥 RIDGID Tools – https://youtu.be/mKFj2SD1WLU
🎥 Wood and Shop – https://youtu.be/CMN8tJP0HGQ
🎥 Matthew Cremona – https://youtu.be/9IPkqEPuKpw
🎥 April Wilkerson – https://youtu.be/EGNuhyfyF6k

Enter this week’s giveaway, two BORA roller stands!

Popwood Playback – Bora Rolling Stand!
➕ More viewer submitted videos:

