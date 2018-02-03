PopWood Playback #5 | Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

Episode #5 is live on Youtube! We’re really enjoying all the submissions and support from everyone – we have five great videos to share with you this week. Look out for more PopWood Playback episodes every Saturday morning on our Youtube channel.

David will be returning next week, so in the meantime check out our picks this week:

🎥 Young Je – https://youtu.be/b_F8-atFOcQ

🎥 SE Woodwork – https://youtu.be/rxK-YFcCJco

🎥 Modern Builds – https://youtu.be/myiutTzeSLc

🎥 John Malecki – https://youtu.be/9zt2RRop7Xw

🎥 Chris Salomone – https://youtu.be/3FbOIbiVTIk

– Jake Motz