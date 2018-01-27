PopWood Playback #4 | Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

🚨 NOTICE: No Davids were harmed in the making of this episode.🚨

Episode #4 is live on YouTube! Thank you all so much for your submissions – we have six great videos to share with you this week. Look out for more PopWood Playback episodes every Saturday morning on our Youtube channel.

I’ll be hijacking Playback next week, so I’ll see you then!

– Jake Motz

Here are the videos we picked this week:

🎥 Crafted Workshop – https://youtu.be/4zzDcFf9KgQ

🎥 Ollari’s – https://youtu.be/WZ5XaNE6_50

🎥 Timber Anew – https://youtu.be/c7ovNpLxGpA

🎥 DIY Montreal – https://youtu.be/Klpn-LutJf8

🎥 Steve Ramsey – https://youtu.be/1GiYrFyNVUU

🎥 Wood.Work.LIFE. – https://youtu.be/xfjg3eQxlnw